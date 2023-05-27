Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,000.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 145,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 75,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

