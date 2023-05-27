Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $63.70 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

