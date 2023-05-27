Amerigo Resources Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 29th.

Amerigo Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $180.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.08 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.