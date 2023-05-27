American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $143.46. The stock had a trading volume of 879,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average is $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

