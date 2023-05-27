American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $10.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $444.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,246. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.18. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

