American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Carlisle Companies worth $19,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

CSL stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.83. 324,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

