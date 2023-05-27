American International Group Inc. Sells 6,156 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,129,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 565,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,316,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,244,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

