American International Group Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $6.24 on Friday, hitting $2,591.13. The company had a trading volume of 465,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,836. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,627.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,367.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,753.25.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

