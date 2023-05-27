American International Group Inc. Sells 40,397 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,397 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 115,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 351,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 9,266,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,450,080. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

