American International Group Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $26,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,649. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.