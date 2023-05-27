American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

NYSE:NOC traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $438.32. 865,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,090. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.89 and a 200 day moving average of $479.98. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

