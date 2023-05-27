American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 11,693.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $454,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,009,901 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $478,102,000 after purchasing an additional 760,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $123.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

