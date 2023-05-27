American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $17,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NBIX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 724,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,513. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.