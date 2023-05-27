American International Group Inc. Has $20.24 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,056,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,334. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

