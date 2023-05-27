American International Group Inc. Has $16.69 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.46 and a 200 day moving average of $233.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

