American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,027,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,928. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average of $109.47.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.