American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Altria Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. 5,498,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,603,146. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $54.76. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

