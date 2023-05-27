American International Group Inc. Buys 8,358 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,479,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,131. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.