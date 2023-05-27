American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Shares Down 0.4%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.87 and last traded at $36.87. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

