American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of American Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 66,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,303. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Get American Cannabis alerts:

About American Cannabis

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.