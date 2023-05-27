Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.94.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMED opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $131.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 329,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $26,014,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

