Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ambev from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.74.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Articles

