Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Ambev from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.74.
Ambev Stock Performance
NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
