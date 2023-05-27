Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $232.88 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.88.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

