Amalgamated Bank Purchases 6,884 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Toro worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $104.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTC. Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $326,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,060.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

