Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94,143 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

