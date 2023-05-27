Amalgamated Bank Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE DECK opened at $465.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $465.59 and its 200-day moving average is $421.30. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $238.43 and a 12-month high of $503.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.