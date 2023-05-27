Amalgamated Bank Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.75.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $286.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

