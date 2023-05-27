Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $67.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.