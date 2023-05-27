Amalgamated Bank Buys 837 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,610 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $198.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 99.64% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

