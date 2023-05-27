Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after acquiring an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,183,000 after purchasing an additional 208,387 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.7% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,297,000 after purchasing an additional 167,164 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $468.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $482.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

