Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,826 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

DVN opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

