Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTUW remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Altitude Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

