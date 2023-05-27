Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Update

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Craft III purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,582,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,637,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. 318,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.33. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARLP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

