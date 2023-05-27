Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 468 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $75.13. 7,429,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

