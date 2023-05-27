Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 11,659 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.89. 1,782,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,368. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.94 and its 200-day moving average is $211.67.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

