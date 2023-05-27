Allen Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,713.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,096,000 after buying an additional 2,747,528 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,666,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,624,006. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

