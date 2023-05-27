Allen Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.97. 1,076,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.04. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

