Allen Investment Management LLC Has $9.53 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,737,000 after acquiring an additional 101,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in MercadoLibre by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 125,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after buying an additional 92,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock traded up $32.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,282.26. The stock had a trading volume of 409,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,234. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,267.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.50.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

