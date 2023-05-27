Allen Investment Management LLC Has $251.25 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171,620 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 4.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Analog Devices worth $251,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $4.14 on Friday, hitting $176.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,794,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,115. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

