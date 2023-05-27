Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 788 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.49. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.