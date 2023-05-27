Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,705 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,507.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,859 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $33,164,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Ares Capital by 122.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. 1,409,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

