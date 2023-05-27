Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of ASTL stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.16. 471,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,159. The company has a market cap of $741.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.67. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

