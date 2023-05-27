Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ALD Stock Performance
ALD has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84.
ALD Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALD (ALLDF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ALD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.