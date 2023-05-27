Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.66

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and traded as low as $25.85. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 38,369 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ING Group downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Akzo Nobel Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.4462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 155.93%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

