Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the April 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Akso Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Akso Health Group Price Performance

Akso Health Group stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Akso Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce platform principally in China that collaborates with other domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of products. It also plans to develop a new business as a cancer therapy and radiotherapy oncology service provider with operations in the U.S.

Featured Stories

