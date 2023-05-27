AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Down 77.1% in May

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AirNet Technology Price Performance
Shares of AirNet Technology stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.15. 2,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,197. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AirNet Technology (ANTE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.