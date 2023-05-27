AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Down 77.1% in May

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AirNet Technology stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.15. 2,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,197. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in the business of air travel advertisements. It sells advertising time slots on air travel advertising networks and on digital television screens on airplanes. It operates through the Media Network and Cryptocurrency Mining segments. The Media Network segment includes the sale of advertising time slots.

