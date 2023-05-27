Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:AIRI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 328,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.79. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.89.

(Get Rating)

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.