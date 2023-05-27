Aion Hits Market Capitalization of $486,680.06 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $486,680.06 and $1,069.76 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00129807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00062009 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039470 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025528 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003762 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000479 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

