Aion 24 Hour Volume Hits $515.03 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $431,469.27 and approximately $515.03 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00131366 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00061582 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039549 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00021775 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003717 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.