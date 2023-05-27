ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Down 34.1% in May

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ING Group raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

AGESY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. 5,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.72.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

